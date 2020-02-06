Uganda: Man Accused of Killing Sister Beaten to Death, Four Arrested

Police in Rukungiri have arrested four people to help in the investigation of a man murdered for allegedly killing his sister.

Cleophas Twinamasiko, 28, a resident of Omwitaba Cell, Ndere Parish in Ruhinda Sub County was reportedly lynched on Wednesday after he was allegedly discovered hiding at Butebo cell, Nyakitabire parish in Rukungiri District. Residents accused him of killing his sister, Allen Komuhangi, 30, on Tuesday over reasons that police are still investigating.

According to the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, the residents and relatives who included; Mr Charles Musasizi, Mr Nicholas Mbunu and Mr Vincent Mujuni among others, grabbed Twinamasiko and battered him to death.

"Information was given to police through a phone call from unknown Good Samaritan and Rukungiri DPC, OC CID plus others immediately responded and visited the scene. The body was taken to Rwakabengo Health Centre III pending post mortem," he said.

Mr Maate said police interviewed witnesses at the scene of crime before arresting four suspects to assist in investigation.

He identified the suspects as; Charles Musasizi, Ambrose Mucunguzi, Christine Ainembabazi and Aloysius Nduhukire.

Mr Maate said the case vide CRB 231/2020 is still under investigation at Rukungiri Central Police Station.