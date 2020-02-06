Uganda: Man Accused of Killing Sister Beaten to Death, Four Arrested

6 February 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Reporter

Police in Rukungiri have arrested four people to help in the investigation of a man murdered for allegedly killing his sister.

Cleophas Twinamasiko, 28, a resident of Omwitaba Cell, Ndere Parish in Ruhinda Sub County was reportedly lynched on Wednesday after he was allegedly discovered hiding at Butebo cell, Nyakitabire parish in Rukungiri District. Residents accused him of killing his sister, Allen Komuhangi, 30, on Tuesday over reasons that police are still investigating.

According to the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, the residents and relatives who included; Mr Charles Musasizi, Mr Nicholas Mbunu and Mr Vincent Mujuni among others, grabbed Twinamasiko and battered him to death.

"Information was given to police through a phone call from unknown Good Samaritan and Rukungiri DPC, OC CID plus others immediately responded and visited the scene. The body was taken to Rwakabengo Health Centre III pending post mortem," he said.

Mr Maate said police interviewed witnesses at the scene of crime before arresting four suspects to assist in investigation.

He identified the suspects as; Charles Musasizi, Ambrose Mucunguzi, Christine Ainembabazi and Aloysius Nduhukire.

Mr Maate said the case vide CRB 231/2020 is still under investigation at Rukungiri Central Police Station.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.