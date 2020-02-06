Malawi: Japan Ambassador Visits New Kia Check-in and Terminals

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Satoshi Iwakiri, visited and toured Japaness sponsored projects at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Wednesday to appreciate the works of newly constructed terminals, new check in counters, new radar and control tower equipment .

Kamuzu International Airport Commandant Don Chimtengo (r) briefing the Japan Ambassador Iwakiri about new facility Japaness Ambassador to Malawi Satoshi Iwariki tours renovated Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe (C) Govati Japaness Ambassador to Malawi Satoshi Iwakiri appreciate new toilet facilities at KIA.(C) Govati Nyirenda New check in counters at Kamuzu International Airport (C) Govati Nyirenda (2) Japaness Ambassador to Malawi Satoshi Iwariki (3rd, fron right) tours new check-in counters at KIA (C) Govati Nyirenda New check in counters at Kamuzu International Airport (C) Govati Nyirenda

Malawi received provided $35 million (about K26 billion) grant from Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has for the rehabilitation, upgrading and improvement of radar surveillance system at KIA.

This grant helped Malawi to beat the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) 2020 deadline to have the facility refurbished or risk being blacklisted.

The airport was operating without a functional radar surveillance system following the breakdown of the one installed in 1982 when the airport was constructed.

The Japanese ambassador was very impressed with the beautiful work he saw.

He encouraged those using the facilities to take care of them.

Iwakiri also hailed the bilateral cooperation that exists between Malawi and Japan.