Kenya: Dam Case Acquittals Betrayal

5 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial

The public outrage against the acquittal of the owners, managers and government officials arraigned over the fatal Solai Dam tragedy in Nakuru County is understandable. The court ruling is a betrayal of the 48 people who died, the bereaved families and the thousands displaced when the dam burst, sweeping away nearby homes. Justice has not been done.

It is to the courts that people turn in search of justice when aggrieved. They should be the least bothered by legal or administrative hitches as that is not their responsibility. There are people assigned to ensure that the delivery of justice is not hampered by considerations with little bearing on the crux of the matter. We understand the anger of Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and are pleased that he has vowed to appeal the decision.

The magistrate acquitted the eight suspects citing "lack of cooperation" from the DPP's Office, which he blamed for frequent adjournments. He said little progress had been made in one and a half years as no witness had been produced in court. Mr Haji, terming the ruling unreasonable, saw a ploy to acquit the suspects as attempts to transfer the case to Nairobi had been frustrated.

These arguments matter less to those who deserve justice in this case. After all, they have no control over the procedure.

It is court decisions such as this that erode public confidence in the Judiciary as the arbiter in criminal and civil disputes. Letting the suspects off the hook over an administrative or technical hitch in the judicial process is tantamount to punishing the victims.

In this case, somebody, or several people, must be held to account for their apparent negligence. The court case must proceed, with fairness to both parties, to its logical conclusion.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.