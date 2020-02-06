Zimbabwe: UN Applauds Zim's ICT Sector

6 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Mugabe

The United Nations has hailed Zimbabwe's successes in the information communication technology (ICT) sector, adding that the continent could draw some lessons.

This was said by UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) executive secretary Dr Vera Songwe yesterday after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House ahead of UNECA's sixth global conference on sustainable development goals.

Victoria Falls will host the indaba from February 24 to 27.

"I think Zimbabwe, for us, represents some of the successes of the continent and some of the expectations of the continent," she said.

"Of course, you have a good, rising ICT sector where the continent can learn a lot from what you are doing."

She noted that Zimbabwe was facing challenges due to climate change, which could be addressed through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

AfCFTA, a continent-wide market of 1,2 billion people worth US$2,5 trillion, is expected to transform the economies of many countries through increased trade.

Said Dr Songwe: "But you also have challenges in climate change and I think the consequences of climate change will be disturbing. His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) said with energy, you have gone from 1 000MW to 100MW and of course that will affect the economy -- so how can we do more renewable energy, but more importantly maybe working at the regional level with the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement?

"We were talking about regional trade and so hopefully, regional power could help to address that issue.

"We talked about tourism and the fact that tourism has created jobs for our people and how we can manage tourism and jobs and that we cannot leave anyone behind, which is the message of the SDGs."

On the Victoria Falls meeting, Dr Songwe said it was one of the biggest to be held in Africa.

"I think this is one of the biggest meetings that we have as UN in Africa. Essentially we bring together all of the UN family and all of the member States to talk about the SDGs," she said.

"This is particularly important because it is the beginning. We have 10 years to get to 2030, it is also part of the slice of 2063, the 'Africa we want', the African Union Agenda 2063.

"It really brings everyone together to see what else we need to do to get there. We are very happy that the Government of Zimbabwe, with the support of His Excellency, the President, agreed to host the meeting here.

"We are going to bring about 2 000 people as the UN family to Zimbabwe to showcase the good things that Zimbabwe has, but also to look at some of the challenges such as unemployment and see how as a continent we can respond to that."

Dr Songwe was accompanied by the UN resident coordinator Ms Maria do Valle Ribeiro.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
90% of Boko Haram's Victims Are Muslims - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.