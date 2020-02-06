Tanzania: JPM, Mkapa Mourn Ex-Kenya Leader Moi

PRESIDENT John Magufuli and former president Benjamin Mkapa on Tuesday sent condolence messages to Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta following the death of its longest-serving president Daniel Arap Moi, who passed on at Nairobi Hospital Tuesday Morning.

In his message, Dr Magufuli stated that Tanzania will remember the Late Moi for his vibrant leadership and his efforts to unify Kenya and Tanzania.

He further celebrated Moi for reviving the East Africa Community (EAC).

"On behalf of the government of Tanzania, I send my condolences to President Uhuru Kenyatta and all Kenyans for the passing of retired President Daniel Moi, as Tanzanians, we will remember him for his leadership, his efforts to strengthen our relations with Kenya and reviving the EAC," said President Magufuli through his official Twitter account.

Moi, a former school teacher and legislator ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002 and was always portrayed as vibrant and healthy.

He died at 95. The current EAC is a rebirth of the one that was dissolved in 1977 due to political and managerial disagreements among the partner states.

However, since its inception in the late 1890s when the Uganda Railway that linked the three countries was being constructed, the community struggled to survive.

Learning from international experience and reorganising the importance of regional integration, the establishment of the Permanent Tripartite Commission for East African Co-operation was signed by President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Daniel arap Moi of Kenya and Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania.

Mr Mkapa said that during Moi's presidency, they worked very closely and harmoniously bilaterally but also in the context of the great lakes region to promote peace and stability in our region.

About reviving the EAC, Mr Mkapa stated; "To me, this as well as his contribution to the consolidation of peace in the great lakes region will remain his two outstanding legacies that we as East Africans will continue to cherish."

Several leaders also sent out their message of condolences after the passing of the former president Moi.

The Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation Executive Director, Mr Joseph Butiku, sent condolences to the family of the fallen former Kenyan president, saying despite being gentle, Mzee Moi managed to set things in order in Kenya by getting rid of those who were corrupt during his tenure.

"One of the things we should learn from him is his love for EAC and being humble," he said.

Other world leaders who mourned Moi include Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who described the late former president as a true African leader.

He said, unlike the recent leaders in Kenya, Moi was more concerned with the status of the country rather than gaining 'popularity' among the American community.

"For instance, among your leaders, you have some of your leaders, I don't want to mention names, which are looking to Europe; Mzee Moi was not one of them. He was looking to Africa, East Africa," he said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also extended his message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of the former president.

Moi is one of the last in a chain of African strongmen who ruled in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Moi's admirers describe him as an African statesman - the man who kept the Kenyan nation together amidst the turmoil experienced in neighbouring Uganda, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia - a feat he positively used to dismiss his ardent Western critics who were pushing him to open the political space.

Following Moi's demise, President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared an indefinite period of national mourning. President Kenyatta said the country will observe a period of national mourning from Tuesday until the day of Moi's funeral, which has not been set.

The president has also ordered that the Kenyan flag be flown at half-mast "as an expression of public sorrow" from Tuesday until sunset on the day of Mr Moi's burial.