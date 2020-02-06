Tanzania: Ajib Strike Steers Simba Target

INJURY time strike from Ibrahim Migomba helped Simba to beat Polisi Tanzania 2-1 and seal the 50-point target in their last match of the first round at the National Stadium in Dar es Salam on Tuesday.

Simba, who had stamped 47 points prior to the yesterday match announced the 50-point target as key for the overall 100 points at the end of the league season.

It was the 19th game for the both sides in the 20-team league. Despite losing the game Polisi Tanzania looked a better side yesterday and created many chances that, however, missed their targets.

Polisi Tanzania were the first to open goal account in the 22nd minute when Sixtus Sabilo penetrated past two Simba defenders to coolly place the ball home past advancing Simba custodian Benno Kakolanya.

Simba responded strongly after the goal a minute later, but Cletous Chama ground shot went a few inches out of the target.

Simba continued to pile pressure at Polisi Tanzania goal but Hassan Nassor Maulid, Mohamed Ally Yusuf and Yaasin Mustafa Shaaban defended their goal bravery.

Simba tried several times to level matters, but no serious attempt was made until the end of the first half.

The second half saw Simba bouncing back strongly and the arrival of Ibrahim AJib who replaced Sharaf Shiboub, added new life to the defending champions.

But at the same period Polisi Tanzania continued to raid Simba goal and missed two clear chances five minutes after resumption.

Hassan Nassor Maulid almost added the second in the 53rd minute, but his powerful shot was punched for an abortive corner by Simba custodian Kakolanya.

Things changed to minutes later when Cletous Chama solo efforts found well placed John Bocco who equalised with a ground shot. The goal rejuvenated Simba forwardline which regained life after the arrival of Ajib.

Polisi Tanzania benched off Hassan Maulid for Andrew Simon in the 68th minute.

And six minutes later Meddie Kagere came in to replace Hassan Dilunga and could almost witness his team conceding the second goal, as Matheo Anthony's shot went a few distance off target.

The presence of Kagere alongside Bocco and Chama upfront helped Simba to win the tough encounter. It looked the match would end 1-1 when the last second strike by Ajib produced the much needed victory.

Before the encounter with Polisi Tanzania, the team's Communication Officer Haji Manara said they were looking to win 50 points, hence end the first round positively.

Simba now maintained lead of the league table with 50 points after 19 encounters and have scored 42 goals, which is the biggest number in the 20-team league.

They are still second to none as the league goes half way today.

The team has conceded 10 goals, the lowest number in the unfolding league.

After stamping a 2-2 draw against their traditional rivals Young Africans, the Msimbazi street side have now won five back to back games to garner 15 points in the process that keep them at the helm of league table.

"Our target as the club is to finish the league with a record of minimum 100 points."