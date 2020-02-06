Tanzania: Proposals for Uplifting Dart, KMC Floated

5 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Leonard Mwakalebela in Dodoma

PARLIAMENTARY committee for Administration and Local Government has recommended for a law to manage operations of Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport Agency (DART).

It has also recommended for a new law for Kariakoo Market Corporation (KMC) in order to boost its efficiency and revenue.

Presenting the committee's report on Tuesday before Parliament, the Committee's chairperson, Mr Jasson Rweikiza, said that so far DART had failed to deliver.

"The committee would like to advise the government to make sure DART gets a specific law, lack of which it will fail to manage its operations and ultimately end up failing to manage and control its resources and infrastructure," he noted.

The committee observed that the current operator (interim service provider) faced a myriad of challenges, including few buses and lack of a proper and reliable ticketing system.

"He imported only 140 buses out of 305 which were needed to meet the demand. And he has no reliable ticketing system and thus denying the government revenue," the committee observed further.

Mr Rweikiza however stated that the government had initiated various measures to tackle the challenges, including a process to get permanent and financially powered operator by July this year.

According to him, experts from DART, Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) and E-Government ( eGA) are partnering to set up a new electronic revenue collection system scheduled to be complete by next month.

On KMC, the committee noted with concern that despite having assets worth over 56bn/-, the corporation was still struggling to survive due to various challenges, an outdated law inclusive.

"Its law is outdated, having been enacted over 40 years ago; this affects performance and operations of the corporation. The new law will enable KMC increase investment avenues and widen the revenue base,' he further explained.

Other challenges include dilapidated infrastructures, including buildings; and a by-law of Dar es Salaam city council that bars trucks carrying crops from entering the market.

KMC was established in 1974, charged with managing and operating Kariakoo and other city markets, as well as building and operating other markets.

It has two major stakeholders - Dar es Salaam City Council (51 per cent stake) and Treasury Registrar (49 per cent). Besides Kariakoo market, KMC owns vast plots at Tabata Bima and Mbezi Beach (Makonde).

