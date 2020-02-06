Kenya: Tullow Oil Kenya to Lay Off Some Its Workers

6 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Tullow Oil Kenya has announced plans to cut a third of its staff to save on administrative costs.

"The company has had to review and assess its financial performance and business operations to ensure resources are allocated in the most efficient way possible and to ensure that the current structure of Tullow is meeting the demands of the business effectively," said the firm's Managing Director for its Kenyan subsidiary Martin Mbogo said in an internal memo.

"These factors have significantly affected the ability of the company to continue sustaining the high human resource wage bill. Reluctantly, it is now inevitable that there may be job losses and redundancies."

The job cuts will affect a third of the company's workers across all levels and cadres at the organization; these include expatriate, national, contract, fixed term and permanent.

Mbogo said all affected staff will take home salaries up to the date of termination, redundancy severance dues, termination notice or pay in lieu of notice pursuant to the terms of the affected employees' employment contract and any accrued but untaken leave.

The announcement comes after the Chief Executive Officer of the London listed company stepped down in 2019 and the oil producer scrapped its dividend after failing to meet production targets due to weak performance by flagship assets in Ghana.

The company's market capitalization stood at around Sh90.3billion as of Tuesday while its debt pile was around Sh281 billion at the end of 2019.

Tullow has now pushed back its full-year results to March 12, when further details of its restructuring are expected.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.