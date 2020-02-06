Ghana: Gt Accra Regional Coordinating Council Donates 10,000 Boxes of Nose Masks to Wuhan Residents

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has donated 10,000 boxes of nose masks to residents in the Wuhan city in the Hubei Province in China to aid in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The donation formed part of efforts by the Council to show solidarity and provide resources to the Chinese people in combating the virus.

According to Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, the boxes would be sent through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana to the Fujian and Shandong Provinces, both sister cities to the GARCC, to be forwarded to Wuhan to be distributed to the residents.

Mr Ashitey, speaking at a short ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Accra yesterday said, the RCC along with the chiefs and people of Greater Accra Region would continue to offer support and sympathy to the Chinese people and to the families affected.

"I commend the government of China for the efforts and measures put in place to efficiently deal with the difficult circumstances in China and I am confident that these interventions will go a long way to stop the spread of the epidemic.

"I reaffirm the support of my office to the people of Wuhan city in the Hubei Province and the Chinese people in general during this challenging period, and promise to stand by you as you ward of this threat," the minister said.

Mr Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, on his part thanked the minister for the donation and hoped that more support would be given to help the Chinese people as this year would mark the 60th anniversary of the China-Ghana diplomatic relations.

He assured that the Ghanaian students, numbering 152, in Wuhan city would be well taken care of as the Chinese government had put in place numerous measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Please rest assured that Ghanaian students in Wuhan and Hubei will receive timely and quality medical treatment if there is any suspected illness," he added.

The ambassador added that currently no students had been infected and sufficient food and other logistics were being provided for them.