Ghana: Gt Accra Regional Coordinating Council Donates 10,000 Boxes of Nose Masks to Wuhan Residents

6 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Frederick Gadese-Mensah

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) has donated 10,000 boxes of nose masks to residents in the Wuhan city in the Hubei Province in China to aid in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The donation formed part of efforts by the Council to show solidarity and provide resources to the Chinese people in combating the virus.

According to Mr Ishmael Ashitey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, the boxes would be sent through the Chinese Embassy in Ghana to the Fujian and Shandong Provinces, both sister cities to the GARCC, to be forwarded to Wuhan to be distributed to the residents.

Mr Ashitey, speaking at a short ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Accra yesterday said, the RCC along with the chiefs and people of Greater Accra Region would continue to offer support and sympathy to the Chinese people and to the families affected.

"I commend the government of China for the efforts and measures put in place to efficiently deal with the difficult circumstances in China and I am confident that these interventions will go a long way to stop the spread of the epidemic.

"I reaffirm the support of my office to the people of Wuhan city in the Hubei Province and the Chinese people in general during this challenging period, and promise to stand by you as you ward of this threat," the minister said.

Mr Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, on his part thanked the minister for the donation and hoped that more support would be given to help the Chinese people as this year would mark the 60th anniversary of the China-Ghana diplomatic relations.

He assured that the Ghanaian students, numbering 152, in Wuhan city would be well taken care of as the Chinese government had put in place numerous measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Please rest assured that Ghanaian students in Wuhan and Hubei will receive timely and quality medical treatment if there is any suspected illness," he added.

The ambassador added that currently no students had been infected and sufficient food and other logistics were being provided for them.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.