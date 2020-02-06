Ghana: After Successful Roll Out of Free Shs - Govt to Prioritise Tertiary Educ - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the development of tertiary education is going to be the next major priority of his government, having successfully rolled out a Free Senior High School educational policy.

President Akufo-Addo said this when a delegation from Suma Traditional Council called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

The Free Senior High School, introduced in September 2017, is one of the flagship policies of the government. Currently, over one million school children are benefitting from free education.

Following the successful implementation of the policy, President Akufo-Addo said the government would focus its attention on the development of tertiary education in the country.

He announced plans by the government to develop the University of Energy and Natural Resource campus in Sunyani.

"Government is going to complete the University of Energy and Natural Resource campus. It forms part of the programmes of the Ministry of Education," the President said.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the government's commitment to develop the communities under the Suma Traditional Council to bring prosperity to the people there.

He also announced plans by the government to develop the tourism potential of the area.

The leader of the delegation, Odeneho Dr Frank Brempon III, thanked the President for his efforts to develop the country.

He said the council would host a conference by the African Cultural Leaders Network which would be attended by several traditional leaders from other parts of Africa and appealed to the President to grace the occasion.