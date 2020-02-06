Ghana: Hohoe Municipal Assembly PM Calls for Support

6 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Hohoe Municipal Assembly of the Volta Region on Tuesday elected Mr Joseph Chris Dzumador, a retired educationist as its new Presiding Member (PM) of the General Assembly for a four-year term.

Mr Dzumador, who is a government appointee polled 21 votes out of 26 valid votes cast representing 80.77 per cent in the second round of voting to beat Mr Eric Xa, Assembly member for Ahado electoral area who polled five votes representing 19.24 per cent.

Mr Dzumador and Mr Xa both failed to get the required two-thirds majority of votes, which is 18 and above votes in the first round of voting as they polled 15 and ten votes respectively with one rejected ballot.

He called on the assembly members to support, cooperate and collaborate for rapid development of the municipal area. Mr Dzumador, who was sworn in by His Worship Peter Anongdare, the Hohoe Municipal Magistrate, took the oath of office, allegiance and secrecy.

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the assembly finally elected a Presiding Member after some failed attempts.

He pledged a cordial working relationship between the Assembly staff and the Assembly members.

The election was supervised by Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, the Hohoe Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission.

