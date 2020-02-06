Ghana: Tree Crop Development Authority to Develop Cashew Farming - President

6 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

Cashew business in Ghana will soon be given a major boost with the establishment of the Tree Crop Development Authority, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

According to him, the authority, which was established by an Act of Parliament last year, would help develop cashew farming, just as COCOBOD has, over the years, helped developed the country's cocoa industry.

President Akufo-Addo said this when a delegation from the Drobo Traditional Council called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

He said the authority would soon have a board and management to provide direction and leadership to the management of cashew business in the country.

He indicated that neighbouring countries like Ivory Coast were reaping the benefits of cashew and noted that government would support cashew farmers to grow their farming businesses.

The President touched on education in Drobo and pledged to help make the Drobo Senior High School a befitting model school.

He said efforts would be made to provide a girls and boys dormitory for the school, among other infrastructure to give the school a facelift.

The President expressed the commitment to consider the possibility of establishing a technical and vocational educational training (TVET) institute in the area.

The leader of the delegation, Okoyeredom Sakyi Ako, thanked the President for the numerous development projects in their communities and presented a number of petitions to him, including the need to improve the road network in their communities.

