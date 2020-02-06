South African Rugby Players Are Not in Rude Health

6 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

An extensive survey of South African professional rugby players reveals that 40% suffer from one or more symptoms of common mental disorders.

As rugby moves into its 25th year as a professional sport, the first comprehensive survey investigating the positive and negative side of the sport has just been published -- and the findings are revealing.

The most startling result to come out of the research was that four out of 10 players suffered symptoms commonly associated with mental disorders.

A third of the players surveyed admitted to sleep disturbance and 5% of the respondents also admitted to sleep medication addiction. Furthermore, 65% had suffered concussion during their professional careers and 49% of them expressed concern about what effect it would have on their health in later life.

A whopping 80% were concerned about the lasting impact professional rugby would have on their physical well-being in later life, but 90% said they received quality medical attention as professional players.

MyPlayers, the professional players' union in South Africa, interviewed 20 senior players and anonymously surveyed 105 of the 600 professional players in the country in a wide-ranging investigation.

The average age of the male players surveyed was 26 while the average...

