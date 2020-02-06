South Africa: Economic Power in Pretoria - Merkel and Ramaphosa Meet

6 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The talks will focus on international, regional political and economic issues as well as on bilateral cooperation in civic and educational areas.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on Thursday 6 February, lending him her country's powerful - and badly-needed - support at a precarious moment in his efforts to reform South Africa's economy and polity.

For Ramaphosa, the endorsement of the leader of Europe's most powerful economy is very important, particularly in his drive, launched in 2018, to boost investment by $100-billion in the five years to 2023.

Conversely for Germany, which has more than 600 companies and hundreds of millions of euros invested in this country, and which exported about R127-billion worth of goods to South Africa in the year ending November 2019, the success of Ramaphosa's reforms is not just a matter of altruistic concern about South Africa's future but also of vital self-interest.

Steffen Seibert, spokesperson for the German federal government in Berlin, said when he announced the visit: "South Africa is our most important economic partner in Africa. South Africa is on a course of economic reform. The visit's goals include the support of the reform course of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

