Nigeria: Christians' Body Lauds Police On Renewed Fight Against Kaduna Bandits

6 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Nigeria Police Force for its renewed zeal in fighting criminals, bandits, and kidnappers in Kaduna State.

The CAN chairman in Kaduna State, John Hayab, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mr Hayab urged security operatives to keep the momentum until the state and country were freed from criminals.

According to him, residents of Kaduna State have suffered untold hardship in the hands of bandits and evil men in recent years.

"As a result of increase in banditry, many have been chased away from their homes and villages. The sad story is that bandits have kidnapped, killed and collected huge ransoms from victims for years.

"When such evil was going on, we cried to the government and security agencies to carry out their Constitutional duties but it seemed the cries fell on deaf ears.

"However, the news that security men went after bandits in Birnin-Gwari forest and killed many of them on Wednesday brought back hope and the expectations that good and peaceful days may be returning to our dear state and country.

"Kaduna State chapter of CAN, therefore, commends the Inspector General of Police (I-G) and all the team for doing what law-abiding citizens expected them to do.

"Even though this effort may be coming late but it is better late than never.

"Therefore, we celebrate this feat and encourage the police to keep the momentum until every criminal and all their hideouts are cleared for citizens to have (a) new lease of life," he said.

The CAN chairman appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for security agencies and also to render any form of support needed to win the war against enemies of the State.

"We pray for a quick recovery for those who sustained injuries in the course of the operation. Their sacrifices are appreciated and duly acknowledged," Mr Hayab said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that police operatives on Wednesday went after suspected bandits in Birnin-Gwari forest.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.