Nigeria: OAU Suspends, Hands Over Lecturer to Police for Sexually Molesting 19-Yr-Old Student

Osogbo — The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has suspended and handed another lecturer Mr. Monday Omo-Etan to the police for alleged sexual molestation of a 19 years old female student.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju told Daily Trust that after a meeting on Wednesday evening, the management of the University resolved to suspend Omo-Etan and handed him over to police for further actions.

Olarewaju explained that OAU management was committed to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices in the institution.

About three weeks ago, a lecturer at the Department of International Relations in OAU, Mr. Olabisi Olaleye was also suspended for sexually harassing a female student in the department.

The spokesman of the university said the action of the management was to reassure the public that OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and that perpetrators would not go unpunished.