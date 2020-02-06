Nigeria: OAU Suspends, Hands Over Lecturer to Police for Sexually Molesting 19-Yr-Old Student

6 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo — The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has suspended and handed another lecturer Mr. Monday Omo-Etan to the police for alleged sexual molestation of a 19 years old female student.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju told Daily Trust that after a meeting on Wednesday evening, the management of the University resolved to suspend Omo-Etan and handed him over to police for further actions.

Olarewaju explained that OAU management was committed to the total eradication of any form of sexual harassment, molestation or other social vices in the institution.

About three weeks ago, a lecturer at the Department of International Relations in OAU, Mr. Olabisi Olaleye was also suspended for sexually harassing a female student in the department.

The spokesman of the university said the action of the management was to reassure the public that OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and that perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.