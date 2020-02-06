Nigeria: Police Command Debunks Social Media's Rumour of Raiding

6 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Lagos State Police Command says that it is not planning any raid for Thursday and Friday throughout the state from 8p.m.

It advised Lagosians to disregard the message circulating in social media describing it as fake news.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, gave the advice in a statement he made available to journalists on Thursday.

"The information is not only false but mischievous, calculated toward creating fear in the minds of the people," he said.

Elkana urged the public who had received the fake news not to forward it to others.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, is totally committed to providing a safe and secured environment for Lagosians.

He said that this was to allow them the opportunity to enjoy more of the night life provided by the State.

Elkana said, "The command has emplaced round the clock security across the state."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.