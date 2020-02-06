Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa Remains Behind Bars, Ruling On Freedom Bid On Friday

5 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa shall remain languishing in Remand Prison after her bail hearing was pushed to this Friday.

She is accused of assaulting her child minder, Delight Munyoro last week.

High Court judge, Erica Ndewere postponed the case to Friday saying she wanted to go through the submissions first.

State prosecutor, Michael Reza had also told court that he had no time to peruse Mubaiwa's application and as such needed more time.

"The matter was not on the roll and the appellant (Mubaiwa) submitted over 133 pages that I must read through. There is a danger in rushing things therefore I am postponing the matter to February 7," said Justice Ndewere.

"Given that even after the state has filed its response, court has to go through the response again before anything is heard in court. So it's better if the case is postponed to February 7," she ruled.

Mubaiwa's lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa had argued that the hearing should not be delayed considering that Reza already had the background of the case since he was present when she initially appeared in court on assault charges.

"Bail must be heard within 48 hours from the filing of bail application. The application was filed in court yesterday (Tuesday) so it will be in the interest of justice if the case is heard now. I will only agree to a postponement to tomorrow (Thursday)," she said.

Mubaiwa approached the High Court on Tuesday after she was denied bail by Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande last Saturday.

It is her argument that the magistrate erred in determining she was not fit for bail.

She also denied ever assaulting the family's maid at Hellenic School in Borrowdale but admitted that the parties had an altercation over the welfare of her children last week.

The assault allegedly occurred while she was on bail for attempted murder, money laundering and fraud.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

