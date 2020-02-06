Zimbabwe: Police Slammed for Linking Break-in At Judge's Home to MDC

5 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Police have come under fire for attempts to link the shock break in at High Court judge Garainesu Mawadze's Harare home to the MDC.

Justice Mawadze's home was broken into by unknown persons and police were quick to finger MDC as suspects in the burglary.

"The ZRP is investigating a case of unlawful entry & theft in which Justice Mawadze's Harare home was broken into last night in unclear circumstances.

"Coincidentally, the Hon. Justice is the one who is currently presiding over MDC vice chairman, Job Sikhala's trial in Masvingo," reads the tweet.

Former Sunday Mail editor and social media expert Edmund Kudzayi accused police of using Sikhala to push a propagandist agenda.

"Is that only case Justice Mawadze is presiding over? If not, why did you choose to use Sikhala if not for propaganda purposes?" said Kudzayi on Twitter.

MDC politician and lawyer, Fadzai Mahere described the statement as reckless and defamatory from a public institution.

"The innuendo is very defamatory to Job Sikhala as it suggests that he or the MDC has something to do with the attack, which is completely unfounded.

"We do not expect such reckless and defamatory remarks from the ZRP," said Mahere.

Ex-cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo and academic Pedzisai Ruhanya also weighed in, with Moyo describing the police claims as hooligan statements.

"Your hooligan statement makes you prime suspects!" said Moyo.

Sikhala faces charges of attempting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa through rally statements last year that the under-fire national leader should be forced to give up his job for poor leadership.

He is being tried in a Masvingo High Court, the closest such court from Bikita, the place where the alleged crime was committed.

