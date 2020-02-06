Zimbabwe: One More Prison Night for Ginimbi After a Day's Stint in Police Cells

5 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Businessman Genius Kadungure, who is accused of defrauding the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) of nearly US$58 665 after he allegedly undervalued a Bentley he imported from South Africa, will spend the night in remand prison after his matter was postponed to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Harare regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere deferred the matter after the State led by Mr George Manokore and Sheila Mupindu opposed to granting him bail arguing that he was likely to re-offend and interfere with investigations.

In a bid to substantiate its claims, the State called investigating officer in the matter Detective Chief Inspector Erasmus Mashawidza to testify to that effect.

DCI Mashawidza told the court that if freed, Kadungure was likely to interfere with investigations to be carried out in South Africa.

Kadungure was arrested on Tuesday and spent the night at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare before appearing in court today

More to come

Read the original article on The Herald.

