South Africa: Arms and the Man - Bheki Cele's Disarming Rhetoric

opinion

Apparently Police Minister Bheki Cele appreciates the need for a police officer to defend him or herself or others, but does not recognise the need or the right of the ordinary citizen to enjoy the same opportunity.

Gun Free South Africa (GFSA), which pushes an agenda of disarming lawful civilians, is dramatically out of touch with the reality in South African homes and streets. The organisation hosts an interactive map on their website facilitating a user-search of gun-related incidents by inter alia, location and date but there is no facility to record incidents in which a firearm was successfully used to prevent a life-threatening criminal attack. Aeroplane crashes get news coverage. Successful take-offs and landings do not.

GFSA was formed in 1995 "with the aim of making a material contribution to the safety and security of South Africa by reducing gun-related violence". No reasonable and law-abiding citizen could stand in opposition to such a statement.

To support their position, GFSA shrewdly plays on select crime statistics. The significant numbers of firearms lost by police, military and metros and the volumes of military firearms from pre-1994 ANC arms caches are steadfastly ignored by the organisation. A more realistic motion (on the...