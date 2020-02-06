Uganda: Museveni Uses 'Handshake' Strategy to Win Over Bobi Wine's Allies

On the eve of NRM’s national conference, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni delivered a deadly blow to rival Bobi Wine in northern Uganda.

In a surprise move, Mr Museveni snatched People Power vocal coordinator and kingpin in Acholi sub-region, Lucky Bosmic Otim.

Bosmic’s fans were shocked, with some saying his pictures with President Museveni, published on social media, were photoshopped. To them, Bosmic was an acerbic and incorruptible critic of President Museveni, his ministers and NRM party.

Bosmic had not spared President Museveni for his overstay in power and similarly attacked his team of political praise singers, especially in Acholi.

To most, Bosmic could not become disloyal, betray, and desert his People Power friends and political cause for which he was an unbowed co-ordinator.

But soon, more new pictures were released with Bosmic attending the NRM conference at Nelson Mandela Stadium Namboole, on the outskirts ok Kampala City. Bosmic was also pictured in the company of pop artiste and NRM party diehard Bebe Cool.

A singer in Lira then quickly accused Bosmic of snubbing a planned joint concert, and choosing instead to meet President Museveni at State House Entebbe. But what remained unanswered was, had Bosmic truly joined NRM and ditched Bobi Wine and People Power?

Opinion was divided between his admirers and detractors.

But Bosmic settled the puzzle only two days after Namboole with a categorical response in a video clip on his Facebook wall. Indeed, the Nile Republic singer had abandoned Bobi Wine and his People Power and crossed over to NRM.

Bosmic listed four reasons.

He says his sacrifices for People Power, including crusading their cause in the north and printing posters have all gone unrewarded.

Like Bobi Wine, Bosmic has had several of his music shows blocked by security agencies. He has also been tortured and was blocked at Entebbe airport as he prepared to jet out for music shows in Canada, Australia, and USA. But Bosmic says Bobi Wine has not seen it fit to tag him along on his foreign trips.

However, Bosmic’s real reason for exit seem rooted in risks to his security, fear of torture and pressing family needs.

Bosmic says for nearly seven months, he has been a man on the run, with Bobi Wine helping to tip him off about impending arrests.

Even then, Bosmic says he has been abducted twice by security operatives and forced to confess to rebel recruitment he knew nothing about.

He says his pleas to People Power leaders for guidance and way out of the fix did not yield any help.

SAFETY



He says his willingness to meet President Museveni was forced by the need to clear his name on the rebel talk and secure his safety.

Bosmic also accused People Power top leadership of being Buganda-centric and offering preferential treatment to those at the centre.

But Bosmic’s pain and defection continues a growing saga of music stars abandoning Bobi Wine and People Power.

Could it then be said that Bobi Wine and team are under sustained attack from President Museveni from which they cannot escape?

Only time will tell, but what is clear is that all celebrated musicians who have met President Museveni have changed tunes.

Virtually all have redirected their guns to target Bobi Wine and his People Power group, despite their formerly close ties.

So just how do these People Power music stars end up at the feet of President Museveni?

Perhaps this question can only be ably answered by tracing the the rise and rise of Bobi Wine and the People Power frenzy.

HANDSHAKE STRATEGY



Worried, the President’s handlers had to quickly devise a counter strategy. By October last year when his Independence Day concert was blocked, Bobi Wine said the police had violently disrupted 156 of his music shows in one and half years.

Bobi Wine’s last two performances were the Kyalenga Concert in November 2018 and a cameo appearance during the Nkuuka, music gala organised in the same year by Buganda Kingdom to usher in 2019.