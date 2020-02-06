Liberia: Weah Issues Executive Order Suspending Tariff On Rice

6 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect suspended tariff on rice, Liberia's staple food.

According to the Executive Mansion, President Weah's action, which is contained in Executive Order #98 issued February 4, 2020, manifests his Government's commitment to reducing the prices of essential [commodities], including rice, as to make them available and affordable on the local market.

The Executive Order suspends import tariff on rice as classified under tariff numbers 1006.30.00 (packing of more than 5kg or in bulk); 1006.30.00 (packing at least 5kg); and 1006.40.00 (broken rice) under Revenue Code of Liberia Act 2000.

President Weah believes Executive Order 98, as part of exigent measures intended to achieve the desired objectives of easing economic burden on citizens and residents, will enable them to access the nation's staple at all times.

This order was necessitated by an assessment and evaluation conducted on the causes of the increase in the price of various strategic commodities including rice, and serves as one of many measures meant to ameliorate the situation.

