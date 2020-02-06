Liberia: Criminals Burglarize Voice of Hope FM in Pleebo

6 February 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Unidentified persons have burglarized a community radio station, Voice Of Hope FM 103.2 in Pleebo City, Maryland County, making away with US$260 plus 16,000 Liberians Dollars.The station reportedly belongs to Speaker Bhofal Chambers, who represents PleeboSolocan district in Maryland County.

The burglary occurred on late Sunday, February 2nd. The money allegedly stolen belongs to Emmanuel Wilson, a staff of the station and corresponding for the state-run Liberia Broadcasting System in Monrovia.Victim Williams, also resident manager for Voice Of Hope, disclosed that he received call early Monday, February 3 from a security officer, Harris Doe, informing him of the incident, which happened around 2:00 A.M.

No arrest was reported, but in 2019, criminals attacked several local journalists who were on nightshift and took away valuables, something, which drew serious attention from residents and authorities of the district.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation in the county to bring the unknown perpetrators to book.By GareysonNeufville (Maryland County)

