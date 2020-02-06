South Africa: To Restore Confidence in the Judiciary, Many Judges Will Have to Be Judged

6 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is clear there will be no quick solution to the situation involving Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and the Deputy Judge President of that division, Patricia Goliath. What is also clear is that the leadership of the judiciary has failed in its duty.

The situation in the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa is reaching a crisis. To summarise, the court's Deputy Judge President, Patricia Goliath, has lodged a complaint at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against the division's Judge President, John Hlophe. Goliath says Hlophe assaulted another judge, wanted to find a judge who's "well-disposed" to then-president Jacob Zuma in the Russian nuclear deal case, and prevented her from playing a role in the management of the division. She also says that Hlophe's wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, had taken over some of Deputy Judge functions, or at the very least was being favoured in the running of the court.

In reply, Hlophe's attorney Barnabas Xulu says Hlophe vehemently denies the claims. Xulu stops short of saying that Goliath is lying, but says her claims are untrue.

Barnabas Xulu, Zuma/Hlophe lawyer, ordered to repay state R20 million in legal fees

As...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.