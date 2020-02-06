South Africa: To Restore Confidence in the Judiciary, Many Judges Will Have to Be Judged

analysis

It is clear there will be no quick solution to the situation involving Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe and the Deputy Judge President of that division, Patricia Goliath. What is also clear is that the leadership of the judiciary has failed in its duty.

The situation in the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa is reaching a crisis. To summarise, the court's Deputy Judge President, Patricia Goliath, has lodged a complaint at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against the division's Judge President, John Hlophe. Goliath says Hlophe assaulted another judge, wanted to find a judge who's "well-disposed" to then-president Jacob Zuma in the Russian nuclear deal case, and prevented her from playing a role in the management of the division. She also says that Hlophe's wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, had taken over some of Deputy Judge functions, or at the very least was being favoured in the running of the court.

In reply, Hlophe's attorney Barnabas Xulu says Hlophe vehemently denies the claims. Xulu stops short of saying that Goliath is lying, but says her claims are untrue.

As...