Mauritius: Coronavirus - Mauritian Nationals Urged to Contact Mauritius's Embassy in Beijing

Mauritian nationals who are in China and who have not yet registered with the Embassy of Mauritius in Beijing, China, are being called upon by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade to urgently provide their contact details to the Embassy.

The Ministry as well as its Embassies abroad, stands ready to reach out to these nationals so as to provide consular assistance to the best of its possibilities.

Thus, Mauritian authorities are reiterating that following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, Mauritian nationals should provide their contact details to:

Embassy of Mauritius in Beijing

Telephone: + 86 10 6532 5695 (Embassy)

+ 86 10 6532 7311 (Ambassador)

+ 86 10 6532 5707 (First Secretary)

+ 86 10 6532 5698 (Consular Section)

+ 86 159 0139 3288 (Ms Shi Hui)

Fax : + 86 10 6532 5706

Email: mebj@govmu.org

In addition, the relatives of Mauritian nationals who are still in China may, in case of emergency, contact the Crisis Cell of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade on the following addresses:

Mr. A. L. Demunger

Telephone: +23052563242

Email: ademunger@govmu.org

Mr. F. Varsally

Telephone: +23057086434.

Email: fvarsally@govmu.org