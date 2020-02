Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian wrestlers won on Wednesday six more medals (4 silver, 2 bronze) at day-2 of the 2020 African Championships (cadets, juniors and seniors) in Algiers, totalling 21 medals (6 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze).

The silver medals went to Mohamed Amine Hamlaoui (45 kg), Mohamed Yassine Hkiri (48 kg), Mohamed Ali Zorgui (65) and Mohamed Hassan Nasr (110 kg).

Kossai Ajimi (51 kg) and Saber Ali (55 kg) won the bronze.