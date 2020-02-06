Zimbabwe: Mupfumira , Masoka Have a Case to Answer

5 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Harare regional magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi has ruled that former Cabinet Minister Prisca Mupfumira and former Permanant Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare Ngoni Masoka have a case to answer and their application for exception to charges is with no basis.

Magistrate Mutevedzi also said in his ruling that the State clearly laid out its charges.

The court, however, ordered the State to amend some of the charges which Mupfumira and Masoka are facing before the matter goes to trial.

Mupfumira and Masoka, through their lawyers Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba and Farai Mushoriwa, made an application for exception to the charges arguing that the State's allegations do not raise any offences.

They also told the court that some of the allegations raised were inconsistent with the charges laid against them.

