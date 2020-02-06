Zimbabwe: Cheetahs Racing Against Time

6 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Zimbabwe Rugby sevens team, the Cheetahs, are racing against time to acquire visas for the Sevens Challenger Series tournaments in Chile in a week's time.

The Cheetahs will be part of 16 teams scheduled to take part in the tournament.

The management of the Cheetahs are finding it difficult to get visas for the traveling delegation.

Applications have to be submitted in South Africa, with each individual expected to come in person.

Gilbert Nyamutsamba, the team's head coach, bemoaned the technical challenges, but believes everything will be in place before their departure on Monday.

The Sevens Challenger Series will be played from February 14-16 and Zimbabwe are in Group D with hosts Chile, Brazil and Mexico.

Uruguay will be joined by Japan, Portugal and Tonga in Pool A, while Hong Kong, Colombia, Jamaica and Papua New Guinea make up Pool B with Germany, Italy, Paraguay and Uganda completing the Pool C line-up.

"We are running around and everything is going on well, but the challenge is on our traveling arrangements as we need to secure visas in time," said Nyamutsamba.

"We need to prepare knowing who is eligible, but there is a challenge.

"The visa requirements are a bit challenging as there is no Chilean Embassy here, so people should travel to Pretoria personally to acquire the visas.

"It is quite a challenge, but I believe we will come out with a good team for the tournament.

"Our aim is to be in camp by Friday so that we can assess all the potential players available."

The Cheetahs will be without seasoned players like Poland-based Martin Mangongo, Tapiwa Tsomondo and Ryan O'Neil, Australia-based Connor Pritchard, Blithe Mavesere, Godfrey Muzanarwo and Takudzwa Chitokwindo.

The duo of Mavesere and Muzanarwo are trying to establish themselves at their new club in South Africa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.