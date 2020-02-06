Nigeria: Kidney Failures - Borno Summons Science Researchers to Find Causes

6 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

In reaction to growing cases of kidney failures affecting citizens, Borno state has on Thursday thrown open invitation to foremost science researchers to submit proposals for investigation into the causes of prevalence in some parts of the state.

The researchers will focus on water, environment and other possible causes.

The invitation, which appears to be a declaration of war against rampant kidney failures, followed a directive issued by the state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum during his visit to a kidney dialysis centre at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri in December 2019.

He had during that visit ordered the state ministry of health to commence free dialysis for patients as against the practice of charging N30,000 for periodic session that is sometimes done weekly.

Commissioner for science, technology and innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe announced invitation to the science researchers confirming that the state government is ready to fund based on Governor Zulum's directive.

The Governor had in December asked the ministry of science to coordinate the research working with ministries of health and water resources.

"As part of response to alarming record of Kidney Failures affecting citizens of Borno, the Borno state government invites research proposals from experts with verifiable track records who will reliably examine the principal causes of kidney diseases and failures and to recommend practical steps towards addressing the causes.

"The research would be supported by the state government and focus shall be on water, environment and possible areas identified which might be of interest. Research proposals are to be submitted to Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Science, Technology & Innovation on or before 1st March, 2020. Or through Email: Commissioner.msti@bornostate.gov.ng" the commissioner Mallambe announced.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

