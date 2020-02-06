Nigeria: Buhari Attends Induction of Nigerian Air Force New Combat Helicopters

6 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, attended the induction of three attack helicopters - two Agusta 109P helicopter and one Mi-171E helicopter, saying the Federal Government would do all it can to tackle insecurity.

The President noted in his address that the government would not fail the trust Nigerians reposed in him, adding that the diversification of the economy to the non-oil sector was another priority for his government.

"About a year ago, I also inducted two Agusta helicopters into the air force. These aircraft will assist the air force in the tackling of the contemporary security challenges facing our country," the President added.

President @MBuhari arrives Eagle Square for the induction ceremony of Nigerian Air Force 3 brand new combat helicopters. Under this administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircrafts are expected. pic.twitter.com/9HgIn5mHEi

-- Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 6, 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.