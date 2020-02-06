Nigeria: Posterity Will Be Fair to Me, Says Dickson

Outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, wednesday disclosed that despite recent happenings in the state, he will be judged fairly in the future, stressing that the sacrifices and projects embarked upon by his administration would stand him out as a leader who came prepared to serve his people.

Dickson who spoke during the maiden matriculation ceremony of 264 students at the Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Aleibiri, Ekeremor Local Government Area, said he would be remembered as the leader who paved the way for sustainable development through education.

The governor who is expected to hand over to a new administration on February 14, boasted that he had finally broken the jinx of backwardness that had trailed the state from inception.

He explained that the Polytechnic was established in line with his administration's vision of producing a critical mass of manpower required to drive the oil and gas industry and other sectors of the economy.

"Most of the investments we have made as a government including the Bayelsa State Polytechnic are futuristic in nature. We are tackling the bigger issues that would expand the frontiers of development of our dear state.

"One sure way to actualise this vision is by addressing educational challenges; that's why we have built several schools and provided scholarships. We will even give the last set of scholarships before I round off my service by February 14.

"To ensure sustainability, our programmes such as the Education Development Trust Fund and Higher Education Loan Scheme are all backed up by law.

"People may not appreciate what we have done but I'm very sure that posterity will be fair in its judgment on my stewardship. I want the world to watch out for the Bayelsa children that we are training now because we have broken the jinx. If these investments are sustained, we will have excess human capacity in every field of endeavour."

While congratulating the students, he urged them to abide by the rules and regulations of the institution, assuring that another round of scholarship would be offered before he leaves office.

Dickson also called on the Aleibiri people to sustain their peaceful disposition and support the growth of the Polytechnic.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Governing Council, BYSPOLY, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mike Zuokumor (rtd) lauded Dickson for his foresight in establishing the institution which he noted would enhance the development of its host, communities.

In an address presented by Spokesman of Aleibiri community, Chief Suru Oyarede commended the governor for siting the Polytechnic in their area and described the matriculation ceremony as a clear demonstration of the governor's faith and commitment to the education sector.

In his address, Rector of the Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Prof. Promise Mebine expressed gratitude to Dickson for making funds available to equip the state-of-the-art laboratories and workshops for five programmes.

Prof Mebine said a total of 264 students matriculated comprising 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions cutting across seven programmes.