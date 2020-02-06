Zimbabwe: Matutu, Tsenengamu Remain Defiant

Former Zanu-PF Youth League leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu have remained defiant saying their suspension from the party will not push them away from their fight against corruption.

Following their Monday press conference in which they accused three local business people of bleeding the economy through corrupt dealings, the two were yesterday suspended for one year and recommended to a compulsory three months enrollment at Herbert Chitepo school of ideology.

But posting on Twitter, Matutu said his move was a self sacrifice he will willing to die for insisting that the fight against corruption will not stop because of his suspension.

"Self-sacrifice is the most honorable and selfless thing you can do in your life. Better to die for something than to live for nothing," said Matutu.

The President Emmerson Mnangagwa loyalist said young people must fight against corruption so as to achieve the vision 2030.

"We keep on working. The fight continues. This is a decade of action as young people are must fight to achieve vision 2030 #sdgs by all means possible."

His counterpart, Tsenengamu had prior to the politburo meeting that sealed his fate said he was ready for any outcome also insisting that he stands by what he said.

"Ready for Any Outcome from the Politburo. I stand with what l said. No Regrets #CartelsMustFall," said Tsenengamu on Facebook.

The same politburo meeting that suspended the duo also stripped Pupurai Togarepi of his place in the party's highest decision making body though he retained his Central Committee position.