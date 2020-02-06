Zimbabwe: Zacc Invites Matutu, Tsenengamu to Submit Evidence

6 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, (ZACC) has invited the suspended Zanu PF youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu to bring forward evidence implicating the three business people they accused of bleeding the economy through corruption.

In an interview with 263Chat, ZACC Spokesperson John Makamure said the commission had already reached out to the two to bring forward evidence supporting their allegations to allow them to start investigations.

"We called the two to bring up evidence so that we start investigations because we can not start from nowhere," said Makamure.

On Monday, Tsenengamu and Matutu addressed a press conference in their individual capacities and named three business people of running corruption cartels in the country.

They were later suspended from holding any party position by the Zanu PF politburo while their superior, Pupurai Togarepi was stripped off his position in the youth league.

ZACC has been accused of being a toothless bulldog which avoid big fish involved in corruption.

The commission headed by Foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo's wife is fighting against what has now been termed 'catch and release' in reference to the numerous corruption related arrests that have not yielded convictions.

