Zimbabwe: U.S.$5,2 Million Budget Towards Coronavirus Awareness and Prevention

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has proposed a US$5,2 million budget to go towards Coronavirus awareness and prevention programmes in the country.

During an inter-ministerial meeting on the novel (2019) coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Director for Epidemiology Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Isaac Phiri said the budget is meant to cater for all expensive including spreading awareness and training of more health workers on Coronavirus.

In Zimbabwe, a total of 741 travelers from the coronavirus affected areas are being monitored as of today.

Government has since confirmed that there are no suspected cases of the virus in the country.

"There are no cases of coronavirus in the country so far. However we continue to monitor our port of entry and disseminate information to the nation," Health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said.

HigherLife Foundation has also pledged its Vaya services to the ministry as they travel to disseminate information around the country.

In his address, the CEO for Higherlife, Kennedy Mubaiwa said they will also use the short messages platform to spread awareness on coronavirus.

China has over 20 000 new cases of coronavirus with over 500 confirmed deaths. Only one death has been recorded outside China from 24 countries have been affected so far.