Zimbabwe: U.S.$5,2 Million Budget Towards Coronavirus Awareness and Prevention

6 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has proposed a US$5,2 million budget to go towards Coronavirus awareness and prevention programmes in the country.

During an inter-ministerial meeting on the novel (2019) coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Director for Epidemiology Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Isaac Phiri said the budget is meant to cater for all expensive including spreading awareness and training of more health workers on Coronavirus.

In Zimbabwe, a total of 741 travelers from the coronavirus affected areas are being monitored as of today.

Government has since confirmed that there are no suspected cases of the virus in the country.

"There are no cases of coronavirus in the country so far. However we continue to monitor our port of entry and disseminate information to the nation," Health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said.

HigherLife Foundation has also pledged its Vaya services to the ministry as they travel to disseminate information around the country.

In his address, the CEO for Higherlife, Kennedy Mubaiwa said they will also use the short messages platform to spread awareness on coronavirus.

China has over 20 000 new cases of coronavirus with over 500 confirmed deaths. Only one death has been recorded outside China from 24 countries have been affected so far.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S and Nigeria Talk Trade and Investment Despite Visa Outcry

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.