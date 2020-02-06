Kenya: Precious Talents Top School Owner Charged in Court for Manslaughter

6 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The owner of Precious Talents Top School was on Wednesday arraigned before a Kibera court to answer to charges of manslaughter.

Moses Wainaina Ndirangu - the owner of the school - and eight staff of Nairobi County government appeared before Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani where they denied the 16 charges levelled against them.

The county staff include James Mwaura Mwangi (Nairobi County government public officer), Jasper Ndeke Shadrack (planning, compliance and enforcement officer), Florence Wangari Hungi quality assurance and standard officer) and Freshia Wambui Maingi.

The others were Sylvia Mwikali Nthanga (planning, compliance and enforcement officer), Elijah Isaboke Okido (education officer), Selina Leparia (public health officer) and Michael Kahungo Gitau (quality assurance officer).

The court was told that September 23, 2019, at Ngando area Dagoretti sub-county in Nairobi County the nine individuals unlawfully caused the death of a pupil of Precious Blood Academy Primary School identified as Germine City Njeru.

The nine are also accused of causing the deaths of Nevence Kimunto, Whitney Naam Wekesa, Mirriam Itago Simbovo, Teddious Kinyanju, Jackline Gesare Nyaberi, Harriet Ndunge Kalili and Emna Kasandi Idambo on the same day and area.

The Dagoretti sub-county education officer Isaboke was charged with willful negligence for failing to ensure the safety of the pupils of the precious talent school.

Nairobi County public health officer Mwaura and Leparia were separately charged with negligence for failure to ensure the safety of pupils of Precious Blood Academy leading to the collapse of a building, causing the death of the eight pupils.

Ndeke and Mwikali from the planning, compliance and enforcement department were also charged with willful negligence for failing to ensure the school building was constructed to the required standard thus collapsing.

The court was told that Kahungo and Wangari the quality assurance and standard officers willfully neglected to ensure quality and safety of the school leading to the classroom.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

