Kenya: 9 Charged With Manslaughter Over Precious Talent School Tragedy

By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 The owner of Precious Talent School Moses Ndirangu and 8 county staff were on Thursday charged with several manslaughter charges over the death of 8 children.

The charge sheet stated that on September 23, 2019 in Ng'ong Road area within Nairobi County, Ndirangu caused the death of eight children in contravention of the Penal Code.

They were arraigned at the Kibera Law court which heard that the accused unlawfully caused the death of Germine Njeru, Nevence Kimunto, Witney Naam Wekesa, Mirriam Itago Simbovo, Teddious Kinyanju, Jackline Gesare Nyaberi, Harriet Ndunge Kalili and Emna Kasandi Idambo when the school collapsed.

Nairobi County Health officers James Mwaura and Selina Leparie were separately charged with wilfully neglecting to ensure safety of pupils at the School, leading to the collapse of the building.

County Planning Compliance Officer and Enforcement Officers (Jasper Ndeke and Sylvia Mwikali) were accused of willfully neglecting to ensure that the school was constructed to the required standards.

Others charged are Quality Assurance officers (Florence Wangari and Michael Gitau) and the Dagoretti sub-county education officer Elijah Okindo for neglecting their duties in ensuring the safety of the students.

The accused persons appeared before Kibera Magistrate Joyce Gandani and denied the charges.