Kenya: 9 Charged With Manslaughter Over Precious Talent School Tragedy

6 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 The owner of Precious Talent School Moses Ndirangu and 8 county staff were on Thursday charged with several manslaughter charges over the death of 8 children.

The charge sheet stated that on September 23, 2019 in Ng'ong Road area within Nairobi County, Ndirangu caused the death of eight children in contravention of the Penal Code.

They were arraigned at the Kibera Law court which heard that the accused unlawfully caused the death of Germine Njeru, Nevence Kimunto, Witney Naam Wekesa, Mirriam Itago Simbovo, Teddious Kinyanju, Jackline Gesare Nyaberi, Harriet Ndunge Kalili and Emna Kasandi Idambo when the school collapsed.

Nairobi County Health officers James Mwaura and Selina Leparie were separately charged with wilfully neglecting to ensure safety of pupils at the School, leading to the collapse of the building.

County Planning Compliance Officer and Enforcement Officers (Jasper Ndeke and Sylvia Mwikali) were accused of willfully neglecting to ensure that the school was constructed to the required standards.

Others charged are Quality Assurance officers (Florence Wangari and Michael Gitau) and the Dagoretti sub-county education officer Elijah Okindo for neglecting their duties in ensuring the safety of the students.

The accused persons appeared before Kibera Magistrate Joyce Gandani and denied the charges.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.