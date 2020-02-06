Zimbabwe: Robbers Pounce On Chitungwiza Forex Dealers

6 February 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

In a movie style that has left Chitungwiza residents shell shocked, armed robbers reportedly attacked foreign currency dealers at Makoni Shopping Centre on Wednesday afternoon and sped off with one of the dealers' vehicle.

It could not be ascertained as to how much money was looted during the heist that did not last more than 10 minutes, according to eye witnesses.

"The incident happened in a short space of time to the extent that many people did not see anything, they only heard gunshots as the criminals sped off," said Taurai Muriro a cobbler at the centre

Chitungwiza North legislator, Honourable Godfrey Sithole, who also witnessed the drama said the robbers were driving an unregistered white Toyota Hilux when they stormed the shopping centre.

"Their action was swift a clear indication that they had done their homework on how the forex dealers operate at the place. They sped off in a Toyota Allion belonging to one of the dealers" said Honourable Sithole

There has been a spate of robbery cases in and around Harare with robbers targeting motorists, households and sops.

The Makoni robbery comes barely 24 hours after robbers ransacked High Court judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze's house in Harare.

