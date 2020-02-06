Kenyatta Urges Sustained Measures in African Countries to Curb Coronavirus

6 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged African countries to adopt stringent measures to ensure the killer coronavirus does not spread get to the continent.

He said fighting the virus is about protecting the people and not straining the relationship between countries and China, one of the key global development partners.

"It is not about China being unable to manage the virus, but it is about the virus coming into areas that have weaker health systems," the President said, at a forum organised by Atlantic Council, an American Thinktank.

President Kenyatta is in the US attending the National Breakfast ceremony, at the invitation of the American government and was scheduled to hold a meeting with President Donald Trump later Thursday.

"We must therefore do and take much more stringent measures, to ensure that we don't allow that virus to come through," he said.

About Kenyan students still holed up in China, President Kenyatta said his government is working on plans to repatriate them insisting they will have to be quarantined for at least 2 weeks, which is the internationally accepted period.

More than 50 students are holed in Wuhan City in Hebei Province, the origin of the virus, that has claimed more than 500 lives, and infected more than 20,000, mainly in China. Confirmed cases were also reported in the US, UK and other European countries.

