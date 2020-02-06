Kenyans to View Moi's Body From Saturday to Monday at Parliament

6 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Kenyans have been urged to turn up in large numbers to view the body of retired president Daniel Arap Moi which will lie-in-state at Parliament buildings from Saturday.

A government team planning the funeral arrangements for the former president has set Saturday to Monday as the public viewing days.

"To accord all Kenyans the opportunity to participate in the public viewing of the body of the former President, his body shall lie-in-state at Parliament Buildings from Saturday, 8th February 2020 to Monday, 10th February 2020," said Joseph Kinyua, the Head of Public Service who chairs the funeral committee, comprising the military and Moi's family members.

Kinyua has called on Kenyans to reflect on President Moi's momentous role and achievements during his 24-year-tenure.

The government has declared Tuesday next week a public holiday to honour the retired president who will be buried on Wednesday in his Kabarak home.

Kinyua said the public holiday will enable the public to attend a memorial service to be conducted on Tuesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the United States, will be the first to view the body on Saturday morning followed by state officials before the public is allowed to pay their last respects to the former president who died on Tuesday.

Kinyua said the body will be escorted from Lee Funeral Home in a military procession snaking through the city to Parliament where it will lie in state for three days.

