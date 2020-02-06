Kenya: Netizens Tear Into Team Kenya Olympic Kit

6 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — While there has been glowing talk about Nigeria's football kit and the massive improvement it has had, the same ha snot been said much of the Kenyan Olympic kit launched on Wednesday night as Nike revealed their kits for the new year.

Nigerians were all excited with an improvement of their football kit which had already wowed the world when it was released before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Some have described the Kenyan kit as a 'honeycomb' while others have bashed the 'boring design'. Fans have slammed Nike for the poor outlook of the kit that includes small hexagon designs plastered all over the jersey in the colors of the Kenyan flag.

Sports lovers went on social media to express their disappointment at the kit launched by the American apparel company

"Tell @Nike we need to talk," a social media user on the micro-blogging website Twitter said responding to a post by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) unveiling the new kits.

"Looks very very ugly! The designer should either be admitted at Mathari or detained at Kamiti! It's a disgrace to the creative minds of Kenyans," another user by the name @Koech_TK offered.

But, there were a few positive ones as well.

Twitter user @Kamz26 said; "I like it. I love the colours. I especially liked the design pants with the plain top. This is good as well."

"The Kenyan colors as represented by the newly designed kit launched are synonymous with our Olympics success. Our athletes have colorfully dominated the track and our boxers have left a mark on the ring at the summer games for decades. The uniqueness of the design reflects the vibrant culture of Kenya," NOC-K boss Paul tergat said in a statement after the kit was revealed.

The Kenyan kit was modeled by world 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot at the launch in the USA.

But, Kenyan athletes have as well expressed mixed reactions on the kit.

"It does not really reflect our colors like before when we had a predominant green or red. You can see from the reaction of people online, not many people like it," Olympic silver medalist Julius Yego said.

Olympic 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi was also not much impressed; "I don't like it much. Hopefully they can change the design."

Reigning Olympic marathon champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge was however more positive. "It is unique and different and has a design that hasn't been used before. The best thing is that it will be available for people to buy," he said.

NOCK is expected to launch the new kit in April in Nairobi and for the first time ever, replicas are going to be available throughout the country for fans to buy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

