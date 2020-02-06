Tanzania: Yanga Shine As Azam Held

Dar es Salaam — Young Africans maintained their smooth run in the Mainland Premier league with a 2-1 win against Lipuli at the National Stadium yesterday.

It took Yanga 13 minutes to break the stalemate through Mapinduzi Balama.

Benard Morrison doubled their lead in the 31st minute for a 2-0 half time lead.

Lipuli pulled one back in the 57th minute through David Mwasi.

At the Uhuru Stadium, a goal deep into injury time from Jumanne Nimkaza salvaged a 1-1 draw for Prisons against Azam FC.

The ice cream-makers had gone one up in the 44th minute through Obrey Chirwa in the closely-contested clash at the National Stadium. It was the second consecutive draw for Aristica Cioaba's men in the top flight.

They also laboured to hold struggling Mbeya City to a 1-1 draw last week. They now remain second in the 20-team league with 38 points from 19 games, 12 points behind leaders Simba.

On Tuesday night, Simba underlined their quest for the title with a 2-1 win against Police Tanzania at the same venue.

In Mara, Singida United, coached by Ramadhan Nswazurwimo, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of hosts Biashara United.

Singida, who have remained at the bottom of the league for two or so months, must improve if they are to avoid relegation when the top flight ends in May.

They have only 10 points so far to show for their efforts from 19 outings, 40 behind leaders Simba.

It took Biashara 18 minutes to break the deadlock through striker Innocent Edwin at the Karume Stadium. Mtikila Hussein equalised for the visitors in the 44th.

Innocent Edwin is the player who killed off whatever hopes Singida had of avoiding a defeat. He scored the second goal for the hosts a few minutes into the second half.

Lindi's Namungo FC and Alliance of Mwanza battled to a 1-1 draw.

Alliance scored their goal through Reliants Lusajo in the 33rd minute at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi.

Celebrations that greeted the goal had hardly died down when Namungo levelled mattes through Zabona Mayombya in the 32nd minute.

In Coast Region, a second half goal from Ruvu Shooting striker Baraka Mtuwi condemned Mtibwa Sugar to a 1-0 defeat.

Mtuwi scored the all-important goal for the hosts in the 75th minute.

Ndanda FC inflicted a painful 3-0 defeat on Mbao FC in another league match.

Ndanda scored the goals through Vitalisy Mayanga and Hussein Javu.

Mbeya City lost 1-0 to KMC while Kagera Sugar beat Mwadui FC 2-1.

An 86th goal from Charles Ilamfia gave KMC a 1-0 win over Mtibwa.