Tanzania: Msuva's Word to Samatta

6 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Casablanca — The national soccer team, Taifa Stars striker Simon Msuva believes Samatta will use his time at Aston Villa and in the English Premier League to promote his country and inspire the next generation of footballers.

Samatta, 27, has played one league match for Aston Villa since joining the team from Belgian giants KRC Genk last month.

"It's good for our country to have someone representing us in one of the best leagues in the world," said Msuva.

"And I also think it's good for the up-and-coming players, the young ones back home," he added.

"I think we can now believe and have faith that nothing is impossible."

Samatta, who has signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Villa, is the first Tanzanian to play in the English top-flight league.

Msuva believes Saamatta's experience of playing in the Uefa Champions League will help him adjust to the demands of the Premier League.

"The Premier League standard is higher when compared to the Belgian league but of course in Belgium he played in the Champions League with Genk," he added.

Msuva is one of the players Morocco's Difaa El Jadidi bank on for goals in the domestic and international competitions.

Samatta -- Taifa Stars captain -- scored a goal for Villa in his first appearance in the English Premier League. He also featured for his new team in the Carabao Cup final against Leicester City, which Villa won 2-1.

Villa will now face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

