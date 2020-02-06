Rwanda: Govt to Set Up Drones Operation Centre

5 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

The government is in the process of designing a drone operation centre that will serve to develop the uptake, training and regulation of unmanned aerial vehicles commonly known as drones.

According to Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire, the feasibility study for the operation centre have already been completed and the design phase was underway.

The development of the facility's infrastructure will come thereafter.

The minister was speaking at the inaugural African Drone Forum currently underway at the Kigali Convention Centre convening over 600 stakeholders from 44 countries.

Ingabire said that with the impact drone technology has had in the country so far, the government is confident on the potential the technology could have across multiple sectors hence the need to for the operation centre.

Currently, drones are used across several sectors in the country including healthcare in the delivery of blood supplies through a partnership with Zipline, an American company.

Drones are also used in the inspection of agriculture projects, inspection of power lines, aerial mapping of land and most recently in mosquito spraying.

The drones operational centre will among other things serve to train emerging professionals in the sector, providing facilities that will enable design and manufacturing of equipment, lead in research and innovation as well as set up regulatory framework.

The centre is expected to support advancements and uptake of the technology leading to improvement of services delivery, solution to long term social economic problems as well as skills advancements and job creation.

The development is in line with the National Strategy for Transformation which is also the Seven Year Government Programme towards 2024, which among other goals seeks to create 1,500,000 decent and productive jobs and establish Rwanda as a globally competitive knowledge-based economy.

Among the subject on the agenda of the African Drone Forum is regulation that does not inhibit the development of the sector, cooperation among countries, sharing of best practices among others.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Arrest Warrant Issued for Former President Zuma in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.