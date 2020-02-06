South Africa: Makhanda Residents Ask Court to Help Solve 'Sewage Hell'

analysis

Residents from Makhanda have approached the High Court for an extensive order to identify, clean and prevent sewage spills in the town, even detailing what equipment must be used, within a month, and for an order to ensure clean-ups and maintenance are done on sewage lines. Court papers detail how national government warnings were simply ignored.

One of several images attached to court papers to show the extent of sewage spills around Makhanda. (Photo: Cecile van Schalkwyk)

Hundreds of pages of court papers are filled with disturbing accounts of how the collapsing sewage systems, run by the Makana municipality, are putting residents, rivers, animals and the environment at extreme risk.

Many times over, residents would state in sworn affidavits that they simply cannot get any answers from the municipality. Horrific accounts of sewage spills - some so bad that people have to flee their homes or have to cross large pools of raw sewage, nappies, toilet paper and tampons fill the court files - are compounded by disturbing reports from national government that the sewerage plants in Makhanda are operating illegally as they are simply too broken.

"Residents are being held hostage by this situation over which they have little...