South Africa: Makhanda Residents Ask Court to Help Solve 'Sewage Hell'

6 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Residents from Makhanda have approached the High Court for an extensive order to identify, clean and prevent sewage spills in the town, even detailing what equipment must be used, within a month, and for an order to ensure clean-ups and maintenance are done on sewage lines. Court papers detail how national government warnings were simply ignored.

One of several images attached to court papers to show the extent of sewage spills around Makhanda. (Photo: Cecile van Schalkwyk)

Hundreds of pages of court papers are filled with disturbing accounts of how the collapsing sewage systems, run by the Makana municipality, are putting residents, rivers, animals and the environment at extreme risk.

Many times over, residents would state in sworn affidavits that they simply cannot get any answers from the municipality. Horrific accounts of sewage spills - some so bad that people have to flee their homes or have to cross large pools of raw sewage, nappies, toilet paper and tampons fill the court files - are compounded by disturbing reports from national government that the sewerage plants in Makhanda are operating illegally as they are simply too broken.

"Residents are being held hostage by this situation over which they have little...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.