Sudan: Gezira University Plans to Produce Organic Compost

5 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The University of Gezira has embarked on an integrated waste treatment plan, starting with the initial sorting and classification for which four baskets are be allocated, for paper, plastic, organic materials and glass.

The Vice-Challencer of the University of Gezira Professor Mohamed Taha Yousuf revealed, in a statement to SUNA, the trend of the government of Gezira State to issue a local decision that obliges everyone to the scientific sort out of waste, hinting at the possibility of exploiting the bottle factory of the Gezira University in the process of recycling waste and using it in the manufacture of laboratory glassware, as well as the pursue to establish an organic fertilizer institution in the light of daily production estimated at 100 tons per day of organic waste in Medani.

Professor Yousuf revealed the conduct of a scientific study to produce organic fertilizer with high efficiency and quality, pointing out to scholarship for specialists in Malaysia in the College of Engineering at the Islamic University to benefit from its experience in this regard and to know the size of the machines required to cover this large amount in partnership with Gezira State to get rid of waste by converting it into a profitable resource.

BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.