Sudan: Gezira University Plans to Produce Organic Compost

Medani — The University of Gezira has embarked on an integrated waste treatment plan, starting with the initial sorting and classification for which four baskets are be allocated, for paper, plastic, organic materials and glass.

The Vice-Challencer of the University of Gezira Professor Mohamed Taha Yousuf revealed, in a statement to SUNA, the trend of the government of Gezira State to issue a local decision that obliges everyone to the scientific sort out of waste, hinting at the possibility of exploiting the bottle factory of the Gezira University in the process of recycling waste and using it in the manufacture of laboratory glassware, as well as the pursue to establish an organic fertilizer institution in the light of daily production estimated at 100 tons per day of organic waste in Medani.

Professor Yousuf revealed the conduct of a scientific study to produce organic fertilizer with high efficiency and quality, pointing out to scholarship for specialists in Malaysia in the College of Engineering at the Islamic University to benefit from its experience in this regard and to know the size of the machines required to cover this large amount in partnership with Gezira State to get rid of waste by converting it into a profitable resource.

BH/BH