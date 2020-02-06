Gambia: Ex-Police Chief Reinstated

5 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Essa Badjie aka "Jesus", an ex- Inspector General of The Gambia Police, has been reinstated into the Police as Crime Management Coordinator (CMC).

According to the source, Badjie was seen at the Police headquarters and it is likely he would commence work on Monday, 10th February 2020.

Police spokesperson, ASP Lamin Njie confirmed the reappointment of Badjie.

He remarked: "We can confirm the reappointment of Essa Badjie known as Jesus - former IGP by the personal management office as Police Commissioner."

According to Police spokesperson, Badjie is a Police Commissioner and he will be working as the Crime Management Coordinator (CMC) at the Crime Department of The Gambia Police Force.

The former Police boss was arrested, detained, charged and jailed during the regime of ex-Gambian ruler - Yahya Jammeh.

He was later released after he was pardoned by former President Yahya Jammeh.

