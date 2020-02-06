South Africa: Stormers Century for Malherbe in Bulls Derby

Cape Town — Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe will play his 100th Super Rugby match for the Stormers in the South African derby against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The north-south rivals will square off at 17:15 on Saturday, as the Stormers look to make it two straight wins at the start of the season, following their 27-0 victory against the Hurricanes.

There are just two injury-enforced changes to the starting team, which did duty last week and both come in the forward pack with hooker Bongi Mbonambi and skipper Siya Kolisi both ruled out.

Scarra Ntubeni is set to play in the front row in between Malherbe in his 100th game and new skipper Steven Kitshoff, while Johan du Toit starts in the back row at No.8 alongside his brother Pieter-Steph.

There are four changes among the replacements, with Cobus Wiese, Juarno Agustus and Jean-Luc du Plessis returning from injury and Chad Solomon set to make his first appearance of the season.

Stormers coach John Dobson said that his team is determined to build on their performance last week in what should be a typically fierce South African derby.

"We know there are some areas in which we can make a step up and we are expecting a hugely physical challenge on Saturday, so we cannot afford to lose focus.

"The atmosphere at Newlands last week was incredible and we are looking forward to another opportunity to play in front of our supporters in a big derby, we are determined to make the most of what will be another great opportunity.

"This will be the last north-south Super Rugby derby at Newlands, so it will be another piece of history for the rugby-mad people of this region," he said.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Johan du Toit, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kithsoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Ersnt van Rhyn, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

Bulls

TBA

- The Stormers

Source: Sport24