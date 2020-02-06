South Africa: Ramaphosa Proclaims Legislation to Establish Sexual Offences Courts

6 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a proclamation on legislation that provides for Sexual Offences Courts aimed at bringing relief and justice to survivors of gender-based violence.

"The joint effort by government and civil society against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has received a significant impetus with the commencement on 31 January 2020 of the Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act, which provides for the establishment of courts dedicated to matters related to sexual offences," his spokesperson Khuselo Diko said in a statement on Thursday.

"The commencement of the legislation has been proclaimed by President Cyril Ramaphosa," Diko added.

The Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act of 2013 (Act No. 43 of 2013) and Sections 35 and 38 of the Judicial Matters Amendment Act, 2017 (Act No. 8 of 2017) provide for specialised courts that deal exclusively with bail applications, plea proceedings, trials or sentencing in criminal matters that entail sexual offences.

"The commencement of the legislation does not apply to Section 4 of the Judicial Matters Second Amendment Act of 2013 (Act No. 43 of 2013)," Diko said.

The new legislation is intended to allow for these specialised courts to have the resources required to provide better support and protection to survivors of GBV.

It is also hoped that it will enhance the quality of prosecutions and evidence in sexual offence cases, and minimise secondary trauma for complainants.

"These focused services are intended to make it easier for complainants to report offences and to give evidence in trials, as a means of deterring potential offenders from breaking the law," Diko said.

The Presidency has called this new legislation "a significant development in the context of the government's implementation - in partnership with civil society - of the Emergency Action Plan on GBVF, and the fulfilment of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF".

In March, last year South Africa's 84th Sexual Offences Court was launched at the Booysens Magistrate's Court, where Ramaphosa signed the declaration against GBVF.

This comes after South Africa held its first ever presidential summit against GBVF in November last year at the St George's Hotel in Tshwane.

The declaration is one of the outcomes of the summit which was convened after the #TotalShutdown movement planned a national march to highlight the plight of women and children in the country, News24 reported.

- Compiled by Canny Maphanga

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania, Rwanda Among 10 Fastest-Growing World Economies
U.S. Rapper Lil Wayne Reveals That He's 53% Nigerian
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.