South Africa: Nyakane Set to Start for Bulls Against Stormers

Cape Town — Trevor Nyakane will start at tighthead prop for the Bulls against the Stormers as Pote Human named his side for the much-anticipated Super Rugby derby on Saturday.

Nyakane's selection is the only change to the starting team with Wiehahn Herbst shifting to the bench.

Gerhard Steenekamp is set to make his Super Rugby debut if he comes on as a replacement prop while Human has opted for a 5/3 split amongst the replacements which makes room for utility back Divan Rossouw.

History does not favour the Bulls in Cape Town as they last beat the Stormers in the Mother City in 2011.

Bulls captain, Burger Odendaal says although the players were unhappy with their first round loss to the Sharks this past weekend, their confidence remains high.

"The players were extremely disappointed. There is no two ways about it as we let ourselves down especially considering that we were in it until the final minute. We have the manpower to beat any team and we will take that mindset into our second South African derby in as many weeks."

Human was happy with his team's discipline against the Sharks where they only conceded five penalties but added that this week's preparations included serious conversations about finishing try scoring opportunities.

"Our discipline was good on the night which allowed us to stay in the game but tries are our bread and butter and we cannot afford to fluff so many opportunities. Vodacom Super Rugby is extremely brutal so when the try line presents itself we need to take full advantage of it."

The match kicks off at 17:15.

Teams

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Johan du Toit, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kithsoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Ersnt van Rhyn, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandré Rudolph, 5 Juandré Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

Source: Sport24